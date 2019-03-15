Huawei Nova 4e with Kirin 710 SoC and triple rear camera announced for Rs 20,596 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Huawei Nova 4e 4GB variant comes with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,596 approx) and CNY 2,299 (Rs 23,691 approx) for the high-end variant with 6GB RAM.

Huawei unveiled its first flagship smartphone featuring a punch-hole design, the Nova 4 back in December 2018. In addition to the punch-hole design, the smartphone was the first to bring a 48MP Sony IMX586 processor for imaging. While the Chinese tech giant is gearing up to bring its latest premium Huawei P30 series, it has now launched a trim-down version of its last year's flagship the Nova 4.

Huawei has officially launched the Nova 4e smartphone in its hometown China. Unlike the high-end Nova 4 which sports a punch-hole display design, the Nova 4e comes with a waterdrop notch display. However, it comes with a triple-lens rear camera setup as on the Nova 4 but with a different configuration. Let's have a look at the specifications and features offered by the latest Huawei smartphone.

Beginning with the display, Huawei Nova 4e sports a 6.15 IPS display panel which offers a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2312 pixels. As mentioned earlier, the display features a waterdrop notch at the top for the selfie camera. For optics, the Huawei Nova 4e makes use of a triple lens primary camera setup with a 24MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and an additional 2MP lens for depth mapping. Up front, the device comes with a 32MP camera to capture selfies and for video calling.

At its core, there is the company's in-house premium mid-range processor HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor. The processor is clubbed with either 4GB or 6B of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable to up to 512GB via microSD card slot. It comes with 4G VoLTE and Wi-FI 802.11 ac connectivity support. Rounding off the spec sheet is a 3,340mAh battery unit.

Huawei Nova 4e pricing:

The Huawei Nova 4e 4GB variant comes with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,596 approx) and CNY 2,299 (Rs 23,691 approx) for the high-end variant with 6GB RAM. The smartphone will be going up for pre-orders in China starting today and the shipment will begin from March 21, 2019. The smartphone will be up for grabs on three color options including Pearl White, Magic Night Black, and Garland Blue colors. The Indian launch date of the Huawei Nova 4e is unknown, however, we will keep you posted with the updates.

