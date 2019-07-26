Huawei Nova 5i Pro – Kirin 810 SoC, Up To 8GB RAM, And Quad-Cameras Tipped Via Press Renders News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is all set to launch its premium Nova 5 series on July 26 in China. Ahead of the launch, the press renders of the Nova 5i Pro have surfaced online revealing the key hardware and color options. The device has been suggested via numerous leaks in the past, however, the fresh renders reveal the device in full glory. Following are the details:

Huawei Nova 5i Pro Key Specifications And Features:

The leaked press renders of the Huawei Nova 5i Pro suggests a Full HD+ 6.26-inch display with a punch-hole design similar to the Nova 4. One of the major highlights of this device is the quad-camera setup at the rear.

The camera sensors include a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle sensor and two 2MP sensors arranged in a square pattern.Out of the two 2MP sensors, one is said to be a depth lens, while the other could be a macro sensor.

The smartphone is tipped to feature a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and night mode support. The device will draw power from an in-house Kirin 810 SoC and will be available in different configurations including 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It is unknown if the storage can be expanded. The handset will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charge support. Besides, the new renders reveal Green/Teal shade, black, and gradient blue color options. Notably, the Nova 5 series has been certified by TENNA earlier suggesting other variants - the Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro in the making.

Our Thoughts:

All the leaked renders and rumors point at a premium mid-range smartphone. The high-resolution quad-camera setup aided by a 48MP sensor should allow it to capture quality images both in well-lit and challenging light situations.

Moreover, the Kirin 810 chipset with up to 8GB RAM will allow for a lag-free performance even with extensive tasks such as gaming. It remains to be seen at which price bucket the Nova 5 is launched and how well the audience receives it.

source

Best Mobiles in India