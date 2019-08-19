Huawei Nova 5T With Punch-Hole Display Shows Up On Android Enterprise Website News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei Nova 5 series has been doing rounds on the web for quite some time now. The Chinese giant is expected to launch the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro and the Nova 5i pro in the upcoming series. Well, the rumor mill has churned out another variant dubbed Nova 5T. This suggests Huawei might offer Android smartphones in the future despite the ban by the US government. Following are the details:

Huawei Nova 5T Expected Specifications And Features:

The device has shown up on Android Enterprise Solutions website and the renders listed indicate a mid-range smartphone in the making. The handset has been listed with a 5.5-inch display and the image shows a punch-hole design which has been borrowed from the Nova 4. While the listing doesn't reveal the resolution, it is likely to offer an FHD+ resolution.

The device is spotted with 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage space. It will be hard to say whether there will be an external microSD card support considering the manufacturers ditching this feature in mid-range units nowadays. The smartphone will ship with Android Pie OS wrapped under an EMUI interface. Lastly, the listing suggests support for the fingerprint reader, zero-touch and NFC.

Other hardware features such as processor and cameras are still undisclosed. However, keeping in mind the latest trend of triple-rear cameras, we can expect a similar setup on the Nova 5T. But, it remains to be seen what sensors it will offer. While the specifications of the Nova 5T are yet to be out completely, the standard Nova 5 has been out in the wild for quite some time. Following are the expected specifications:

Huawei Nova 5 Expected Renders:

The Nova 5 is said to come with a 6.39-inch OLED HDR display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The handset will likely be powered by an octa-core Kirin 810 CPU clubbed with Mali-G52MP6 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. It will run on Android Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 skin.

The device is speculated to offer a 48MP (f/1.8 aperture) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2 aperture), and two 2MP cameras. The in-display camera cut-out will likely pack a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Backing up the unit is said to be a 3,500mAh battery with 40W fast charging.

