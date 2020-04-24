Huawei Nova 7 5G, 7 Pro 5G With 64MP Quad Cameras Launched: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Huawei has launched three new smartphones in its Nova 7 series in China. The lineup includes the Nova 7 5G, Nova 7 Pro 5G, and the Nova 7 SE 5G. The newly launched smartphones come with 5G network support, edge-to-edge display, punch-hole camera, up to 64MP rear camera module, 65W fast charging support, and a lot more.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G Specifications

The Huawei Nova 7 Pro is the top-end phone in the series which flaunts a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. It also sports a dual punch-hole cut out with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone features a rectangular-shaped quad-camera module with a combination of 64MP camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital zoom + 2MP macro camera for depth sensing along with an LED flash. The camera module is placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel.

Selfies lovers will get a dual punch-hole camera setup with 32MP primary camera accompanied by an 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide sensor.

On the hardware part, the Huawei 7 Pro 5G draws power from the Kirin 985 5G processor with ARM Mali-G77 GPU, big core + tiny core NPUs. It comes with dual-mode SA and NSA 5G network support. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh non- removable with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support.

The Huawei 7 Pro 5G is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of on board storage. It runs Android 10 operating system on top of EMUI 10.1.

Huawei Nova 7 5G Specifications

The Huawei Nova 7 5G is powered by the Kirin 985 5G chipset, clubbed with ARM Mali-G77 GPU, Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs. Under the hood, it draws power from a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with same 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. The smartphone is backed by 8GB of RAM with 128GB / 256GB of internal storage.

The Huawei Nova 7 5G sports a slightly smaller display then the elder sibling, it comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels. Besides, it also comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and punch-hole cutout. On the software front, it runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1.

The camera module is similar like the Pro variant except for the periscope lens. This one comes with an 8MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, 5x Hybrid Zoom, 20x Digital Zoom. Upfront it houses a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Huawei Nova 7 5G And Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G Price

The Huawei Nova 7 5G is launched in Midnight Black, Silver, Forest Green, Midsummer Purple and Honey Red color variants. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Yuan 2,999 ($424 or Rs. 32,160 approx.) for the 8GB + 128GB storage version. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is listed for Yuan 3,399 ($480 or Rs. 36,450 approx.).

The bigger sibling Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G is listed in the same color option with a starting price of 3,699 ($523 or Rs. 39,670 approx.) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The 256GB storage version will costs Yuan 4,099 ($579 or Rs. 43,960 approx.).

