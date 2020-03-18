ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro With 40W Fast Charging Support Pass 3C Certification

    By
    |

    Huawei is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphones -- the Huawei P40 series and the online launch event is already scheduled for March 26. Now, ahead of the launch, we have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumors about the smartphones. However, now the details of the Nova 7-series smartphones have also started surfacing on the web.

    Huawei Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro With 40W Fast Charging Support on 3C listing

     

    According to the latest report, two new Huawei smartphones have passed the 3C certification with the model numbers JER-AN10 and JEF-AN00. The reports suggest that these smartphones models can be the Huawei Nova 7 and the Nova 7 Pro.

    The 3C certification suggests the alleged Huawei Nova 7 and the Nova 7 Pro with model numbers JER-AN10 and JEF-AN00 will be launched with 40W Super Fast Charging support.

    In the previous reports, the Nova series smartphone was spotted with model number CDY-AN90. The alleged Nova 7 SE was spotted in the same 3C certification process which is speculated to arrive with a 22.5W fast charging standard.

    Moreover, reports also claim that the Huawei Nova 7 series will feature an OLED display along with an integrated fingerprint scanner. The top-end models - the Huawei Nova 7 Pro is expected to be powered by the company's in-house Kirin 990 5G chipset.

    Currently, Huawei doesn't have any mid-range chipset which offers 5G connectivity. It will be interesting to see whether the company will announce a new 5G chipset before or during the launch of Nova 7 series to make the smartphone affordable.

    Meanwhile, it has been speculated that the Nova 7 SE will be powered by the Kirin 820 5G chipset which is said to be the successor if the Kirin 810 processor. Reports suggest that the company is planning to launch the Nova 7 series smartphones in China in April 2020. But the company has not made any official confirmation on this, we recommend you to take this information with the pinch of salt.

    Source

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: huawei nova 7 huawei smartphone news
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 13:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X