Huawei Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro With 40W Fast Charging Support Pass 3C Certification

Huawei is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphones -- the Huawei P40 series and the online launch event is already scheduled for March 26. Now, ahead of the launch, we have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumors about the smartphones. However, now the details of the Nova 7-series smartphones have also started surfacing on the web.

According to the latest report, two new Huawei smartphones have passed the 3C certification with the model numbers JER-AN10 and JEF-AN00. The reports suggest that these smartphones models can be the Huawei Nova 7 and the Nova 7 Pro.

The 3C certification suggests the alleged Huawei Nova 7 and the Nova 7 Pro with model numbers JER-AN10 and JEF-AN00 will be launched with 40W Super Fast Charging support.

In the previous reports, the Nova series smartphone was spotted with model number CDY-AN90. The alleged Nova 7 SE was spotted in the same 3C certification process which is speculated to arrive with a 22.5W fast charging standard.

Moreover, reports also claim that the Huawei Nova 7 series will feature an OLED display along with an integrated fingerprint scanner. The top-end models - the Huawei Nova 7 Pro is expected to be powered by the company's in-house Kirin 990 5G chipset.

Currently, Huawei doesn't have any mid-range chipset which offers 5G connectivity. It will be interesting to see whether the company will announce a new 5G chipset before or during the launch of Nova 7 series to make the smartphone affordable.

Meanwhile, it has been speculated that the Nova 7 SE will be powered by the Kirin 820 5G chipset which is said to be the successor if the Kirin 810 processor. Reports suggest that the company is planning to launch the Nova 7 series smartphones in China in April 2020. But the company has not made any official confirmation on this, we recommend you to take this information with the pinch of salt.

