Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition Goes Official; Packs New Kirin 820E Chipset News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has added a new model to the Nova series. The company has announced the Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition model in china. The company had introduced the standard Nova 7 SE 5G and the Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition last year with the Kirin 820G processor. The Nova 7 SE LOHAS Edition variant has been launched with a different chipset. Apart from the chipset, the remaining features are identical to the standard model.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition: What Does It Offer?

The major change which the Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition brings over the standard Nova 7 SE 5G is the Kirin 820E processor. This chipset is said to be a slightly toned-down version of the Kirin 820G processor. But, the processor is integrated with 5G network support.

The Kirin 820E processor is built on a 7nm process and has Hexa-cores including 3 x Cortex-A76 cores that clock at 2.2GHz and 2 x Cortex-A55 cores that clock at 1.84GHz. The processor will further be accompanied by a Mali-G57 GPU and 8GB RAM. The device will run on Android 10 OS and feature EMUI 10.1 interface.

The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition is announced with a 128GB storage option and support for an external microSD card for storage expansion. Coming to the display, the device is packed with the same 6.5-inch FHD+ display as the standard model with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The display has a punch-hole mounted at the top-left corner. This setup has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The rear cameras comprise a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and another 2MP sensor for macro shots. Besides the 5G network support, Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition has dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity options. The device has a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition Price And Sale

The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G is currently launched in China with a price label of 2,299 Yuan (approx Rs. 23,942). The smartphone is going up for sale on January 23 in black, green, silver, and purple color options. We don't know if the company to launch this device in India and other markets anytime soon.

Best Mobiles in India