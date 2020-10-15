Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition Pegged For October 16 Launch; Key Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei Nova 7 series made a debut earlier this year. The company introduced three different models in this mid-range series comprising the Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro, and the Nova 7 SE. Off late, the rumour mill has been dishing out details on the launch of a new Nova 7 SE variant. The upcoming handset will be dubbed as Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition. The device has now bagged its certification online and its launch date has also been revealed. Following are the details:

Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition Official Launch Date

The Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition will be arriving on October 16 suggests a leaked teaser on Weibo. The leak also reveals the image of the smartphone with a punch hole. The design isn't different from the standard Nova 7 SE. Besides, the punch-hole design, the device also has an identical quad-rear camera setup.

The leaked teaser image also suggests the camera specifications. The device will be launching with a 64MP primary sensor. The device will be backed with 40W SuperCharge fast charging tech. However, the teaser doesn't confirm the battery capacity, but previous rumours suggest a 4,000 mAh unit. The leak also confirms the Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition to be a 5G enabled device.

If the rumours are to believed, then the handset will only have a different processor. The remaining hardware will be identical to the standard Nova 7 SE. The Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition is said to be backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Besides the 64MP primary sensor, the handset is said to offer an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, the Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition could feature a 16MP camera. It might flaunt a 6.5-inch FHD+ display.

