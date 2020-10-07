Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition Tipped To Launch Soon; Might Pack MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei launched the Nova 7 SE mid-range smartphone back in April this year. Now, the company seems to be working on a new variant of the handset. The upcoming model is said to initially make a debut in the Chinese market dubbed as Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition. This device will also be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, but a different one than the standard model.

Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition

A leak on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo suggests the development of the Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition. The device will pack a slightly toned down processor compared to the standard model, i.e, the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. For reference, the regular Nova 7 SE is driven by the MediaTek Helio 820 chipset.

The Huawei Nova 7 SE Vitality Edition is further said to come with a cheaper price tag than the previous model. Also, the remaining set of the internals is said to be identical to the Nova 7 SE. Speaking of which, the device is likely to be packed with a 6.5-inch LCD display that will have 20:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution.

The handset will sport a punch-hole design. The device is likely to come with a 16MP camera for selfies. The rear camera setup might feature a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle-sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors. The handset is expected to arrive with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration and run on Android 10 OS. It will come pre-installed with a custom EMUI skin.

The Nova 7 SE is also speculated to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The device will be powered by a 3,900 mAh battery and will be backed by 40W fast charging tech. The leaked Weibo post doesn't confirm as to when the company will officially bring this device to the market. We are waiting for the company to give any official statement on the same.

