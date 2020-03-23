Huawei Nova 7 SE With Android 10 OS Appears On Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei Nova 7 SE is said to be under development for quite some time now. The device is tipped to be a 5G offering by the Chinese brand expected to arrive soon. However, there hasn't been any official date tipped for its arrival. The handset has now been spotted on the mobile benchmark website Geekbench which confirms its existence.

The Huawei Nova 7 SE has popped-up with the Huawei CDY-AN90 model number on Geekbench. According to the Geekbench database, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin processor with a base frequency of 1.84 GHz. There is no mention of the 5G support, however, the device has been tipped to come with 5G connectivity support in the past.

The listing notes 8GB RAM and the latest Android 10 OS which is most likely to be wrapped under a custom EMUI skin on top. Also, the storage capacity hasn't been revealed by the Geekbench listing.

In terms of benchmark performance, the Huawei Nova 7 SE scored 608 points in the single-core test, while, it has logged 2303 points in the multi-core test.

The leaks in the past had suggested a mid-range Kirin 5G chipset, but its moniker wasn't revealed back then as well. The device is said to launch with a 64MP primary camera, but it is unknown if there will be a triple or quad-camera module at the rear.

The display up front is said to measure 6.5-inches delivering an FHD+ resolution. It is said to launch with a punch-hole design which is one of the most preferred selfie camera alignments nowadays by smartphone manufacturers. Lastly, the device is said to come with 22.5W fast charging support, however, its battery capacity is yet to be revealed.

