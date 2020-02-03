ENGLISH

    Huawei Nova 7i To Debut As Rebranded Nova 6 SE On February 14

    Huawei is extending its Nova series with the launch of the Nova 7i in Malaysia. This will be the first handset in the Nova 7-series and is said to be a debut as rebranded Nova 6 SE on February 14, 2020. The company has officially announced the Nova 6 series back in December comprising two more devices, i.e, the Nova 6 and the Nova 6 5G.

    Huawei Nova 7i Expected Hardware

    The Huawei Nova 7i will be equipped with similar hardware as the Nova 6 SE. Starting with the display; the device will flaunt an LCD panel measuring 6.4-inches. The display will offer 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and feature a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

    The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a quad-rear camera module housing a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary lens. Aiding the primary lens is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP sensor for creating bokeh effects.

    It has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture packed inside the notch. The Huawei Nova 7i will use an in-house Kirin 810 processor which is expected to club along with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. The company might launch the device with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB).

    While the Huawei Nova 6 SE is launched with Android 10 OS-based EMUI skin, it remains to be seen which software comes pre-loaded on the Nova 7i. We can also expect a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

    Connectivity-wise, we can expect some standard options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Lastly, a 4,200 mAh battery is likely to give the device backup. We are waiting for Huawei to share some official details on the arrival of Nova 7i in India and other markets and will keep you updated on the same.

    X