Huawei Nova 7i With 48MP Primary Sensor To Reportedly Launch In India In July

Huawei is gearing up to announce its latest smartphone - the Nova 7i in India. The report comes to light via Pricebaba which suggests the smartphone will launch in July. The Nova 7i was first launched in Malaysia and comes as a rebranded version of the Nova 6 SE which was unveiled in China in December 2019. The Huawei Nova 7i is offered in three color variants - Crush Green, Midnight Black, and Sakura Pink. However, the company has not yet opened its mouth with the exact launch date or price details.

Huawei Nova 7i Specifications

The Huawei Nova 7i features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,310 pixels. The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Huawei Nova 7i measures 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm dimensions and weights of 183 grams.

Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone offers 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card.

For software, the Huawei Nova 7i loaded with EMUI 10.0.1, based on Android 10, out-of-the-box. Even a report by Huawei Central suggests the smartphone has started getting the EMUI 10.1 update. For the Indian market, the phone is said to feature Huawei App Gallery instead of the Google Play service.

For imaging duties, there is a quad rear camera module that comprises a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The other sensor of the Huawei Nova 7i includes 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a two 2MP macro camera, and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device comes with a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone packs a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 40W charging. For connectivity options, the device features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/a/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is available with a price tag of MYR 1,099 (around Rs. 19,400) in Malaysia.

Based on the above specification it can be said that it has quite good features. From the camera side, it has a square-shaped rear camera which is quite attractive. It also features the HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor that offers much better GPU performance.

However, one thing that disappoints many people is that the device has the Huawei App Gallery in place of the Google Play service. Since the phone does not support the Google Play Store, so many people may not like it.

