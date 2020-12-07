Huawei Nova 8, Nova 8 Plus Launch Slated For December 23 Launch: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei might soon refresh its Nova 8 series with the launch of the Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Plus. The company had previously launched the Nova 8 SE in this series. As per a new leak, both smartphones will be launched this month in the Chinese market. Check out the details:

Huawei Nova 8, Nova 8 Plus Official Launch Date

A noted Huawei leakster has tipped that the company is gearing up to launch the Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Plus on December 23. Both smartphones will be going on sale on the day of the launch itself in the Chinese market. Notably, Huawei has not officially confirmed the launch of the remaining two models in the Nova 8 series. Unfortunately, the leak doesn't give any insight into the hardware of the Nova 8 and the Nova 8 SE.

The rumor mill hasn't churned out any information on both these smartphones just yet. It can't be said the company will use a MediaTek Dimensity processor as the Nova 8 SE or will be using an in-house Kirin chipset. We can expect both upcoming smartphones to be packed with a punch-hole display panel.

The resolution supported on both devices would likely be FHD. What we don't know is if it would be an LCD or an AMOLED panel. Also, if we get to see a higher refresh rate instead of the standard 60Hz panel.

The cameras on both Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Plus could have multiple sensors (up to four). But the specifications would only be clear once some authentic leak or teaser is shared. We can also expect a fast charging supported battery which has become a norm in the mid-range and premium smartphone segment.

