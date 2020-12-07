Just In
- 31 min ago Google Pay Go India Color Knowledge Quiz Answers
-
- 54 min ago Amazfit GTR 2 India Launch Confirmed For December 17; GTS 2, GTS 2 Mini To Arrive By This Month
- 55 min ago Nokia 5.4 Massive Leak; Yet Another Mid-Range Phone?
- 1 hr ago Oppo Reno5 4G Chipset, Battery Details Leaked Online: What To Expect
Don't Miss
- News New Parliament building: Total cost, completion date and everything else we know so far
- Movies KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel Starts Filming Climax Scene Between Yash & Sanjay Dutt; See Photo
- Automobiles Petrol & Diesel Prices Hiked Yet Again To Its Highest Level In Two-Years: Petrol Price Breaches Rs 90 Mark In Mumbai
- Finance HDFC Bank Slips As Moody's Says Multiple Digital Outages Are Credit Negative
- Sports WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 results, recap and highlights
- Lifestyle Eluru Mysterious Illness: What You Need To Know About The Disease That Killed One & Left 300 Hospitalised
- Education TS ICET Counselling Dates 2020: Check Registration And Phase-wise Schedule
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In December
Huawei Nova 8, Nova 8 Plus Launch Slated For December 23 Launch: Report
Huawei might soon refresh its Nova 8 series with the launch of the Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Plus. The company had previously launched the Nova 8 SE in this series. As per a new leak, both smartphones will be launched this month in the Chinese market. Check out the details:
Huawei Nova 8, Nova 8 Plus Official Launch Date
A noted Huawei leakster has tipped that the company is gearing up to launch the Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Plus on December 23. Both smartphones will be going on sale on the day of the launch itself in the Chinese market. Notably, Huawei has not officially confirmed the launch of the remaining two models in the Nova 8 series. Unfortunately, the leak doesn't give any insight into the hardware of the Nova 8 and the Nova 8 SE.
The rumor mill hasn't churned out any information on both these smartphones just yet. It can't be said the company will use a MediaTek Dimensity processor as the Nova 8 SE or will be using an in-house Kirin chipset. We can expect both upcoming smartphones to be packed with a punch-hole display panel.
The resolution supported on both devices would likely be FHD. What we don't know is if it would be an LCD or an AMOLED panel. Also, if we get to see a higher refresh rate instead of the standard 60Hz panel.
The cameras on both Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Plus could have multiple sensors (up to four). But the specifications would only be clear once some authentic leak or teaser is shared. We can also expect a fast charging supported battery which has become a norm in the mid-range and premium smartphone segment.
-
24,990
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
20,000
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960