Huawei Nova 8, Nova 8 Pro 5G Officially Announced: What Does the New Flagships Offer? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has taken the wraps off two premium smartphones. The company has now introduced the Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Pro in China. Both smartphones will be joining the Nova 8 SE which was also launched this year. The latest flagship series gets its power from the Kirin 985 processor. They both have some more similarities in the hardware. Following are the features and pricing details:

Huawei Nova 8, Nova 8 Pro Complete Specifications

Let's talk about the similarities between both the Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Pro. Both devices ship with a quad-lens camera setup which comprises a 64MP main lens with an f/1.8 aperture. The setup also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP sensor for depth mapping.

The processor powering the Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Pro is also the same. The company has used the in-house Kirin 985 processor. The chipset gets paired up with Mali G77 GPU and 8GB RAM. Both devices will be available with up to 256GB of native storage. The firmware will be Android 10 OS layered with EMUI 11 custom skin. The Huawei Nova 8 Pro has a bigger 6.72-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution.

The panel comes with a dual punch-hole selfie camera setup and has a 120Hz refresh rate. The pill-shaped camera cutout has a 32MP primary selfie sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device gets its power from a 4,000 mAh battery unit. The standard Nova 8 also has an FHD+ OLED display, but it measures 6.57-inches.

The refresh rate is 90HZ in this model. The device features a single punch-hole housing a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling. This unit is backed by a 3,800 mAh battery unit. Both units get 66W fast charging support and are backed by 5G network support.

Huawei Nova 8 Series Pricing Details

The standard Nova 8's 128GB storage variant is priced at RMB 3,299 (approx Rs. 37,000), while the 256GB storage model will be retailing at RMB 3,699 (roughly around Rs. 41,000). The Nova 8 Pro is announced at RMB 4,399 (approx Rs. 50,000) for the single 256GB storage variant. The devices are available for pre-order and can be purchased in black, purple, green, and white shades starting December 30.

Best Mobiles in India