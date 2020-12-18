Huawei Nova 8 Pro Live Images, Specifications Surface Ahead Of December 23 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has slated the launch of the Nova 8 series on December 23 in China. The upcoming models in this series will be the Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Pro. This lineup has already received another model earlier called the Nova 8 SE. With the launch date approaching, multiple leaks have started pouring in. The real-life images of the Nova 8 Pro have surfaced detailing the design aspects.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro Design Teased

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro leaked real-life images shows a curved-edge display design. The tall display is complemented by thin bezels all around. The panel will sport a pill-shaped selfie camera module which will likely be housing two sensors.

Moving to the rear, the smartphone is seen with an oval-shaped camera module similar to the standard variant. The setup will be accommodating four different sensors for imaging. The Nova branding is inscribed at the bottom of the back panel.

The Nova 8 Pro will have the power key and volume rockers on the right edge. At the bottom, the handset will be housing the USB Type-C port along with the speaker grille, and the SIM card tray.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro Expected Specifications

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro specifications have also leaked on numerous occasions. The smartphone is said to launch with a 6.72-inch display which will be an OLED panel supporting 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution. The refresh rate here will be 120Hz.

The leak which comes via Digital Chat Station also suggests the Kirin 985 chipset will deliver power to this handset. The device is said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration. The unit will have a 3,900 mAh battery unit aided by 66W fast-charging tech.

The imaging setup is said to comprise a 64MP main camera at the rear. The device will have also have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The handset will likely have a 32MP selfie camera.

