Huawei Nova 8 SE Complete Spec-Sheet Leaks Ahead Of Launch; Both 4G/ 5G Models In Tow

Huawei is expected to launch the Nova 8 SE mid-range smartphone tomorrow, i.e, November 5. The device will be introduced in China and several leaks have been popping up ahead of the launch giving insight into the device's hardware. The smartphone also bagged TENNA certification recently. Right ahead of its arrival, the entire-spec sheet has been leaked. Also, it is being claimed that the handset will come with both 4G and 5G network support.

The Huawei Nova 8 SE will bestow a 6.53-inch OLED display. The panel will offer 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and sport a dewdrop style notch. The handset will have four cameras at the rear comprising a 64MP primary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The setup will also feature an 8MP wide-angle-sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor both of which will have an f/2.4 aperture.

To click selfies and for video calling, the device will be using a 16MP snapper upfront. Under the hood, the Huawei Nova 8 SE will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. Do note that this is likely to be the 4G model. The 5G variant of the handset is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

Both 4G and the 5G models are likely to arrive with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The device will boot on Android 10 OS. It will come with USB Type-C connectivity and will pack a 3,800 mAh battery unit. The battery is slightly smaller compared to what current budget and mid-range smartphones offer. However, the device will have a 66W fast charging support.

