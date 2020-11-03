Huawei Nova 8 SE Launch Pegged For November 5; Live Images Surface Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is ready to bring the successor to its popular mid-range smartphone called the Nova 7 SE. The upcoming model is dubbed Nova 8 SE. The device recently cleared its certification via 3C mobile authentication website in China. The handset is confirmed to launch this week itself. Right ahead of its official unveiling, the live images of the device have surfaced online giving major clues on the design.

Huawei Nova 8 SE Live Images Leak Online

The Huawei Nova 8 SE live images come via Digital Chat Station. The leaked live images show the handset bearing an identical design as the Apple iPhone 12. There's hardly any difference visible in the design. The rear panel is gradient and houses a quad-lens setup inside a square-shaped module.

As per the leak, the device will be sold in blue and white colour options. We can't say if the brand will introduce more colour options later on or not. The left panel of the handset will be storing the SIM card tray, whereas, the right panel of the handset is seen housing the volume and the power key.

The bottom panel is accommodating a USB Type-C port and the speaker grille. The Huawei Nova 8 SE will have a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera instead of a punch-hole. The tipster also shared some of the specifications of the upcoming mid-range smartphone.

The Huawei Nova 8 SE is said to arrive with a 6.53-inch display which will be an OLED panel. The display will deliver an FHD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The handset will have a quad-lens setup equipped with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

Just to recap, the Huawei Nova 8 SE is slated for November 5 launch. The device will likely hit the stores in China initially. Its global launch would be followed. We aren't aware of its international launch, but some details could emerge soon.

