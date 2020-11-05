Huawei Nova 8 SE With 66W Charging Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After several leaks and rumors, Huawei has finally taken the wraps off its Nova 8 SE phone. The newly launched phone is the successor of the Huawei Nova 7 SE and the company is also offering a High Edition variant of the Nova 8 SE. The High Edition model comes with 5G connectivity, while the standard variant supports 4G connectivity. As of now, the company has not shared any details on global availability.

Huawei Nova 8 SE: Price

The standard variant of the Huawei Nova 8 SE will cost CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 29,100) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage option. On the other hand, the price of the Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition has been set at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 30,200) for the same storage variant.

The phone will be available for purchase starting November 11 in Deep Sea Blue, Magic Night Black, Silver Moon Stars, and Sakura Snow Clear Sky color options.

Huawei Nova 8 SE: Specifications

Starting with the processor, the standard model is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 720 SoC, while the Nova 8 SE High Edition packs the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC. However, both are powered by the Mali-G57 GPU paired with 8GB of RAM.

Upfront, the handset sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It also supports an in-display fingerprint scanner for security measure. Software-wise the handset runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

Coming to the optics, the Huawei Nova 8 SE gets a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the handset packs a 16MP front shooter. Further, the rear camera also supports 10x digital zoom and 4K video shooting.

The device gets its fuel from a 3,800 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. Lastly, the phone supports 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

The 66W Charging technology, 64MP quad-camera will be plus point on the Huawei Nova 8 SE. However, the company could have offered a bigger battery and a high refresh rate display.

