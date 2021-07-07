Huawei Nova 8i With 64MP Quad-Camera, 66W Fast Charging Announced; Can We Expect Its India Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has added a new mid-range smartphone to its portfolio dubbed the Nova 8i. The latest entrant from the brand comes with standard 4G connectivity. However, it offers some high-end features like an edgeless display and 66W fast charging. Huawei has currently launched the device in Malaysia as the previous rumors had suggested. But, can we expect its India launch as well in the coming days? Read on to know:

Huawei Nova 8i Full Specifications

The Huawei Nova 8i has been launched with a 6.67-inch TFT LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. What makes this panel special is the edgeless design (slim bezels) and a pill-shaped punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The camera cutout accommodates a 16MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. The rear panel has a circular camera module housing a 64MP main lens with an f/1.9 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The remaining two lenses are a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture for macro and depth shots.

Under the hood, the Huawei Nova 8i uses the Snapdragon 662 chipset as its brain of operations. The mid-range Qualcomm chipset is paired is with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device features the dated Android 10 OS and has EMUI 11 skin on top. In terms of connectivity, it offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and, Bluetooth.

It also has a 3.5mm headhone jack and USB Type-C port connectivity. Additional feature includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The device uses a comparatively smaller 4,300 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Huawei Nova 8i Price And Availability

The Huawei Nova 8i price is set at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 23,000) in Malaysia. The device has been launched in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The color options include Moonlight Silver and Starry Black.

Can We Expect Huawei Nova 8i's Launch In India?

As of now, Huawei has limited the Nova 8i's availability to the Malaysian markets only. The company hasn't introduced any new device in India in recent times. The brand hasn't teased any new launched for the Indian market as well. Therefore, the availability of Nova 8i in the country is currently uncertain.

