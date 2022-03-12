Huawei Nova 9 SE Launched With Quad Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC; New Features To Check Out News oi-Megha Rawat

Huawei secretly released the Nova 9 SE in Malaysia. The Qualcomm processor is combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in the new smartphone. A 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display is included on the Huawei Nova 9 SE.

The new Huawei phone has a quad-camera arrangement on the back. The phone comes pre-installed with EMUI 12. The latest smartphone from the Chinese tech giant features a battery with fast charging compatibility of up to 66W SuperCharge.

Huawei Nova 9 SE Features

The Huawei Nova 9 SE is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that comes with EMUI 12 out-of-the-box. It has a Huawei FullView TFT LCD display with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 16.7 million colours. It has a Snapdragon 680 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage under the hood.

The Huawei Nova 9 SE has a quad-camera configuration on the back, with a 108MP primary sensor and an f/1.9 aperture. A 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the front has a 16MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone will have a vlogging mode with front and back dual view video recording.

4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type C, and NFC are among the Huawei Nova 9 SE's connectivity choices. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner, gravity sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS are among the onboard sensors. It has a 4,000mAh battery with Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support of up to 66W. The phone is 191 grams and measures 164.64x75.55x7.94mm.

Huawei Nova 9 SE Price And Availability

The single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Huawei Nova 9 SE costs approximately Rs. 20,000. Pre-orders for the smartphone will be accepted until March 18. During the pre-order period, it will come with Huawei FreeLace neckband style earbuds worth approximately Rs. 6,900. The smartphone is available in three color schemes: Crystal Blue, Midnight Black, and Pearl White.

Huawei's online reseller in China, Vmall, has also advertised the new Huawei Nova 9 SE. In China, the smartphone will be available in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB, with 8GB RAM as standard. However, Vmall has yet to reveal the smartphone's price. Customers in China can pre-order the phone by putting down deposit of roughly Rs. 120.

