Huawei Nova 9 With 120Hz Display, SD 778G 4G SoC Officially Announced; Will It Launch In India? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has refreshed its mid-range 'Nova' smartphone lineup with the Nova 9. The device was introduced in China last month and has now made its way to the European markets. The device comes as a successor to the Nova 8 equipped with the Snapdragon 778G processor and a 120Hz display. The latest mid-range phone by the company comes with a standard 4G network connectivity unlike 5G network support as other modern mid-tier handsets.

Huawei Nova 9 Hardware: What Does It Offer?

The Huawei Nova 9 has been launched with the octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor. This Qualcomm SoC is gaming-oriented and supports a 4G network. The device will be available with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone has Vapor Chamber liquid cooling technology and graphene layering that helps to keep the temperatures in check during extensive gaming or usage.

The firmware here pre-installed is EMUI 12. The Huawei Nova 9 packs a tall 6.57-inch display. It is an OLED panel that supports 1080p FHD+ resolution and P3 wide color gamut. The display further has a 120Hz refresh rate and curved edges. There is a centrally-positioned punch-hole that accommodates a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The Honor 9's back panel has four camera sensors. The main camera is a 50MP Ultra Vision lens clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography. The cameras come with AI image stabilization and 4K video recording. One of the useful camera features is the ability to switch between the front and the back camera while video recording.

The Huawei 9 has standard connectivity options including a USB Type-C port, 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device gets its power via a 4,300 mAh battery unit. The handset comes with 66W SuperCharge quick charging technology.

Huawei Nova 9 Price, India Launch Timeline

The Huawei 9 has been announced in the European market starting at €499 which translates to somewhere around Rs. 37,000 as per Indian currency. The device has already gone up for pre-orders in Europe in black and Starry Blue colors. The device might launch with a lower price tag in India if in case it is arriving in the country. The availability remains uncertain as of now in the Indian market.

Best Mobiles in India