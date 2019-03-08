Huawei Nove 4e key specifications revealed via TENNA listing News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Huawei Nova 4e latest leak suggests that smartphone will be retailing as the Huawei P30 Lite in the international markets.

Huawei announced its premium Nova 4 smartphone for the masses back in December 2018 in China. The Nova 4 was the first premium Huawei smartphone to come with a punch-hole display panel and a massive 48MP camera lens in its primary camera setup. While the company is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone series, i.e, Huawei P30 Pro in Paris, it is also working on another smartphone called the Nova 4e. The Huawei Nova 4e is the latest Huawei smartphone that is being suggested by the rumor mill from quite some time. Recently, the company itself confirmed the official launch date of the smartphone, i.e, March 14. Now, the complete renders of upcoming Huawei Nova 4e smartphone have appeared online via TENNA.

The Huawei Nova 4e has recently been listed on the TENNA which is a mobile certification platform. The TENNA listing of the smartphone reveals the renders of the smartphone and looking at the specifications, the Nova 4e appears to be a premium mid-range processor by the company. Let's have quick look at the renders suggested by the TENNA listing.

The Huawei Nova 4e latest leak suggests that smartphone will be retailing as the Huawei P30 Lite in the international markets. The smartphone will sport a 6.15-inch TFT display panel. The display comes with a waterdrop notch on top for the selfie camera and it offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The listing further reveals a Kirin 710 processor under the hood that will power the device. The smartphone will use either 4GB of RAM or 6GB of RAM for multitasking and will offer 128GB of internal storage.

