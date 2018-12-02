Huawei offers instant discount on Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced offers on Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The company has come up with discounts, cashback and no cost EMI, online, exclusively through Amazon.in.

These special offers are available from 3rd December 2018 onwards for Prime customers and on 4th December 2018 for all customers.

According to a company, the new smartphone will be available on an instant discount of up to 10 percent and this offer is available only for RBL Bank Credit and Induslnd Bank Debit & Credit Cards members from 3rd to 5th December.

In addition to that customers can also avail no cost EMI options through Bajaj Finserve from till 4th December 2018.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is available online exclusively on Amazon starting 12 AM on December 3, 2018, for Prime Members and 12 AM on December 4, 2018, at Rs. 69,990 for all customers.

The Mate 20 Pro will be available as part of a bundle along with the Sennheiser PXC 550 for a special cost of Rs. 71,990, for the early bird customers.

Through its partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited, Huawei will provide post-paid users 20 percent rental savings per month for 12 months on Red/Nirvana Post-paid rental plans of Rs.499 and above.

At the same time, Vodafone Idea limited customers can avail 1.1 GB data per day for 12 recharges /months for recharges worth Rs. 199.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and packs 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Additionally, it offers 3D Face Unlock support as well. The camera specifications of the device include a triple camera setup of a 40-megapixel wide angle lens (f/1.8 aperture), a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle lens (f/2.2 aperture), and 8-megapixel (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture), supports autofocus (Laser focus, phase focus, contrast focus), supports AIS (Huawei AI image stabilization).