Huawei, Oppo and Vivo to slash smartphone orders by 10 percent in 2018

While the worldwide smartphone demand has improved over the past few years, it looks like in 2018 we might witness a slow circulation of devices. Well, from what we are hearing Chinese handset makers Huawei, Vivo, and Oppo will reportedly begin 2018 on a slower note as they may cut smartphone orders by over 10 percent.

"China-based smartphone brand vendors including Huawei, Oppo and Vivo are taking about less 10 percent of smartphone shipments than their original orders from the supply chain makers for the fourth quarter of 2017," Taiwanese tech website DigiTimes has reported.

"Their orders to the supply chain makers for the first quarter of 2018 are also likely to be lower than expected, affecting the performance of most upstream supply chain players during the period," the report added.

However, Xiaomi seems to be the exception when it comes to reducing smartphone shipments. The company has continued to experience stable sales for its smartphones and it is "one of a few smartphone vendors that are able to stay out of the influence of the unfavorable market trends."

"The Chinese players are reportedly sitting on more inventory as worldwide smartphone demand has dropped," Android Authority reported on Tuesday.

When it comes to Xiaomi, the vendor registered 23.5 percent market share in India in the third quarter this year, making it the top smartphone player in the country with Samsung which also had 23.5 percent market share, according to the IDC.

But even with this news of cutting orders, it looks like 2018 will shape up to be a good year for Chinese smartphone manufacturers. Besides, Xiaomi and Huawei are expected to increase their presence in the United States next year and Vivo is carrying out a lot of campaigns to make its presence felt globally. The company is even the official sponsors of FIFA World Cup 2018.

