Huawei P Smart+ 2019 announced with triple-lens primary camera module

Huawei, the Chinese tech has unveiled a premium mid-range smartphone for the masses. The latest entry is Huawei P Smart+ 2019 which comes as a successor to the company's P Smart 2019 smartphone that was launched last year. The smartphone offers some trending set of features such as a triple lens primary camera module, display with waterdrop notch etc.

The latest Huawei P Smart+ 2019 has been listed on the company's website. While there is no word about the availability of the new Huawei smartphone, the online listing of the device comes along with specifications and features which it will offer. The device listing was initially spotted by a French technology website called Frandroid.

Huawei P Smart+ 2019 specifications and features:

The premium mid-range Huawei P Smart 2019+ flaunts a tall 6.21-inch Full HD+ display panel. The display comes with a teardrop notch for the selfie camera and offers an aspect ratio of 19:9. Like mentioned earlier, the key highlight of the P Smart 2019+ smartphone is its triple lens primary camera setup. The primary camera module comprises of 24MP main sensor accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP additional sensor for depth effect. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as a mode of biometric authentication.

The processor onboard is Huawei's in-house Kirin 710 chipset which is mid-range processor by the company. It also features GPU 2.0 Turbo for faster processing speeds. The device will be available with 3GB of RAM that takes care of multitasking and 64GB of internal memory to store the data on the device. Like with most of the Android smartphones, the storage on the Huawei P Smart 2019+ can also be expanded. The internal memory is expandable to up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The smartphone runs on Android Pie OS with EMUI 9 skin overlay. The device is kept alive by a 3,400mAH battery.

