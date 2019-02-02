Huawei P Smart (2019) launches in Japan as Huawei Nova Lite 3

Huawei the smartphone maker has recently launched its latest mid-range smartphone the Huawei P Smart (2019). Now, the company has launched the same phone in the Japanese market as rebranded as Huawei Nova Lite 3. The company launched the smartphone with a price tag of JJPY 26,880 (approx $345, Rs 16,203).

The smartphone is launched in Coral Red, Aurora Blue, and Midnight Black color options. The smartphone is launched in the U.K in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue color options. The company has made some changes with the internal storage capacity and front-camera sensors, apart from that all the specifications remain the same in Nova Lite 3.

The Huawei Nova Lite 3 sports a 6.21-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen also carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 along with a waterdrop notch design on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the company's own Kirin 710 chipset, clubbed with 3GB of RAM with 32GB of onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the storage via a microSD card slot.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor for taking selfies and video calls. Apart from camera sensors the rear panel also houses a fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone with a single touch.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and micro-USB 2.0. The device is fueled by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.0.

Source