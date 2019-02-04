Huawei P Smart rebranded as Nova Lite 3 in Japan, launched for JPY26,880

Huawei, the Chinese technology giant had launched its affordable smartphone the Huawei P Smart (2019) back in December 2018. The device was scheduled to hit the stores in the European markets exclusively in 2019. The smartphone comes with a teardrop notch display at the front and has a gradient rear panel. Now, the device has been officially released in Japan but after a rebranding.

Huawei has released the Huawei P Smart (2019) in Japan as Nova Lite 3 for a price tag of JPY 26,880 (Rs 17,551 approx. The Huawei Nova 3 Lite packs the same set of features and specifications as its global variant Huawei P Smart (2019) smartphone. Like mentioned earlier, there is waterdrop notch at the top of the display that accommodates the selfie camera. Huawei has termed the notch as "Huawei Dewdrop Display". Currently, the device is up for grabs in Japan and the availability in other regions is unknown.

Huawei Nova Lite 3 specifications:

The mid-range Huawei Nova Lite 3 boasts a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display panel with a dewdrop notch on top. The display has 19:5:9 aspect ratio and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. For imaging, the smartphone makes use of dual-lens rear camera setup with a 13MP primary and 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front camera.

The smartphone runs on an in-house Kirin 710 chipset based on 12nm FinFET design which clocks at 2.2GHz. The chipset supports GPU Turbo and comes with 4GB of RAM for multi-tasking. The device offers a storage space of 64GB which is expandable via microSD card. It ships with Android 9 Pie based on EMUI 9.0 OS out-of-the-box. Backing up the unit is a 3,400mAh Li-Po battery.