Huawei P10 and Honor 9 receiving EMUI 9.0.1 update with January Security patch

The EMUI update for the Huawei P10 and the Honor 9 smartphone carries the Android 9 Pie OS along with the January 2019 Android security patch.

    The Chinese tech giant Huawei has started pushing out a new update for two of its smartphones. The company is rolling out an update for its premium P10 and the affordable Honor 9 smartphones. The update which is being rolled out to both the smartphones is the EMUI 9.0.1 and it is currently being rolled out to the users in China. The new update for both the devices not only upgrades the EMUI but it also brings along the latest Android flavor and the security patch along with.

    Huawei P10 and Honor 9 receiving EMUI 9.0.1 update

     

    The EMUI update for the Huawei P10 and the Honor 9 smartphone carries the Android 9 Pie OS along with the January 2019 Android security patch. Notably, both the devices shipped with Android v7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and with the latest update we can expect an enhanced user experience while operating the devices.

    As for the changelog, the new update as expected brings along a whole set of optimizations and improvements to both the smartphones, suggests a report from GizChina. As per the report, the key highlight of the latest update is VoLTE implementation of the Chinese Telecom network on both the Honor 9 and Huawei P10 smartphones. Besides, the update also brings some general bug fixes along with some Android Pie specific features. The update brings along the Android Pie goodies such as gesture-based navigation for full-screen devices, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness and other features.

    Like we mentioned earlier, the update is currently being rolled out in the company's hometown China. Currently, there is no word regarding the rollout of the update for the regions. However, considering that the update has already made its way to China, we can expect it to roll out sometime soon in the future. For more updates on the same stay tuned with us.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
