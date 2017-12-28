Huawei P11 Lite mockups spotted online: iPhone X like design and more

Huawei's alleged roadmap for 2018 has already been leaked online yesterday and if we go by the leaked details the Chinese handset maker will reportedly launch the P series device in the second quarter of 2018. Moreover, the company will likely unveil three flagship P-series smartphones. It will include Huawei P, P Plus, and P Lite.

While the P series has been doing rounds in the rumor mill for some time, now alleged mockups of Huawei P11 Lite has been spotted on Amazon's Japan website. Thanks to these mockups, we can see the design of the smartphone. Besides the mockups come for a couple of different items on the Amazon website that include glass screen protectors for the display and some cases for the phone.

But again, considering these are just mockups of the phone it worthy to note that this is probably not the final design for Huawei's upcoming flagship. Huawei is expected to unveil P11 Lite during Mobile World Congress 2018 that will be happening in February.

Having said that, let's talk about the mockups of the smartphone. To begin with, the glass cover mockup directly gives us an impression of an iPhone X like design. We can see that it is almost the same with tiny front bezels and a notch on the top bezel. Further, the image has been listed in two different colors Black and Gold.

In addition, talking about the case mockups, the images reveal a bit different smartphone in terms of design. Nonetheless, it is said to be Huawei P11 Lite. The display is surrounded by small bezels on the top and bottom. The fingerprint scanner is placed at the back just below the vertically aligned dual camera setup. There is a single camera without an LED flash at the front.

On the right side, we can see that there are the volume control and power buttons. On the bottom, there are cutouts for the USB port, speaker grill, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

And that is pretty much that we can make out. All in all the listings throw a light on the probable design of the upcoming Huawei phone. These are initial reports and we encourage you to take this news with a pinch of salt.

