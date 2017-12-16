Huawei P11 with 40MP camera to be unveiled at MWC 2018: Report

Huawei has been creating a lot of buzz around its upcoming smartphone P11. And why not! First rumors that appeared online suggested high-end camera features that could take smartphone photography to next level.

The rumors have said that the next generation of Huawei P series smartphone will come with a massive 40MP Leica triple-lens camera setup with 5x hybrid zoom and a 24MP front-facing snapper. It would be the go-to camera smartphone in 2018. But we are skeptical about how the company will price the device.

While Huawei's next flagship is set to be an interesting device, new rumors have started to pop up online. And this time it is the launch event of this alleged handset. Well, popular leaker and tipster Roland Quandt in his Twitter post has stated that the handset will likely be unveiled during the MWC 2018 event that is happening in late February 2018. He has further said that the actual release will happen before the end of 2018's Q1.

So the Huawei P11 seems to be a Q1 2018 thing (again). We were just promised "exciting new products" with a focus on camera and AI for Q1 at a local german Huawei Xmas event. Could be MWC like the P10. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 15, 2017

If we recall, Huawei P10 was also released at MWC 2017. So this new information holds some ground and the launch seems quite considerable. Meanwhile, Samsung is also expected to unveil its new flagships Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the same event. The MWC event is scheduled to start from February 26th, 2018 in Barcelona.

However, apart from the camera, the tipster has also said that Huawei is also focusing on AI technology as well. So we might see some AI features with the phone as well. The details were revealed during Huawei's Xmas event in Germany.

As of now, it seems Huawei P11 has gained the status of one of the most anticipated smartphones for 2018. Nevertheless, Huawei is yet to officially announce and confirm the details. So we are not just jumping into conclusions based on rumors.