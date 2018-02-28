Huawei P20 and P20 Plus images leaked again: Shows triple camera setup and more

Huawei is expected to launch three new smartphones in its P series on March 27. However, ahead of the device's official launch, we have seen a lot of leaks in the past few weeks. Renders of the smartphones and some live images have appeared online giving us an idea about the design and some features of the smartphones. But there is one thing that has been confusing.

Reports have suggested that Huawei will be introducing a smartphone with three cameras but images (said to be the real deal) that we have seen so far have shown only dual camera setup. Meanwhile, Huawei via its Twitter handle has been sending out teasers with a hashtag "Mooore" which again hints at the possibility of three cameras. While we are speculating the case, more details should pop up in the coming days. We are not jumping to any conclusions as of now.

Having said that, popular tipster Evan Blass has just leaked a photo of what looks like the upcoming Huawei P20 yet again. The images show that the device with a large screen and there is a small notch at the top. Further, you can see a front-mounted fingerprint reader placed at the bottom chin. There are on-screen navigation buttons as well.

Talking about the rear side, you can see the dual cameras which have been arranged vertically. There is a flash below the camera setup. Other included features seem to be a glass layering on top of the back panel as well as on the display. The picture also shows Android Oreo and what we can say is that Huawei P20 will likely come running on the OS out of the box.

Apart from Blass' leak, two more images of Huawei smartphones have also been leaked courtesy of Slash Leaks. Notably, the two images are said to be of Huawei P20 and P20 Plus. The devices have been shown from the rear side.

Here one of the devices possibly the P20 model is sporting a vertical dual cam module as seen on Blass' leak. However, the interesting part of this leak is that the alleged Huawei P20 Plus is shown with three cameras. Now this gives some credence to the rumors that we have been hearing so far. But again, it is still unclear how Huawei would be making use of the supposed triple-camera setup. Nonetheless, the camera setup seems to be one of the main differentiating factors between the two models.

Huawei P9 TIps & Tricks

More details about the smartphones should pop up in the coming days. After all the company will be looking to create enough hype before the launch of its new flagships.

You can also check out the leaked video of a Huawei smartphone below.