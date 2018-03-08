Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro press renders leaked

Huawei is hosting an event on March 27 in Paris and it is going to unveil the P20 lineup of smartphones. Initially it was thought that the P20 lineup will include the P20, P20 Plus and P20 Lite. However, a recent leak has suggested otherwise. Apparently, the P20 Plus will be launched as P20 Pro.

All three smartphones have appeared in several leaks over the past couple of months. Especially, renders of the P20 and P20 Lite have surfaced online quite a few times. Serial leakster Evan Blass has now posted press renders of the Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite. Considering the good track record of Blass, we are pretty sure that the renders are legit.

Huawei P20

The images suggest, the Huawei P20 will come with a full-screen design with a notch at the top. While the bezels are quite thin, a physical home button is placed at the bottom bezel. The physical home button will also work as the fingerprint scanner. If the physical home button was not there, the P20 would have looked like an iPhone X clone.

At the rear, the smartphone has a dual camera setup from Leica. The image sensors are placed vertically followed by a LED flash module below.

Huawei P20 Pro

The Huawei P20 Pro looks exactly the same as the P20 from the front. You can see the identical full-screen design and the notch. There is a physical home button as well.

Coming to the rear panel, the P20 Pro is shown featuring a Leica-branded triple camera setup. Two image sensors are placed in a hosing, whereas the third sensor is located separately. A LED flash module is placed just under the camera setup.

Huawei P20 Lite

The Huawei P20 Lite also sports a notch and a full-screen design. Interestingly, it doesn't have a physical home button. Instead of that, the bottom bezel has the Huawei branding.

At the rear, we can see the vertically stacked dual camera setup followed by a LED flash module. There is a circular fingerprint scanner.