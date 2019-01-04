Huawei P20 Pro, Nova 3 to receive Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update soon

Huawei has offered a bunch of impressive smartphones in the year 2018. The Huawei smartphones offer premium user experience and have been received quite well by the audience. The company has introduced its Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 back in October 2018 here in India. While the new UI by the Chinese tech giant is available on its recent flagship the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the company is preparing to bring the update to its other premium smartphones as well. The company will bring the latest Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update to its other premium offerings including the Huawei P20 Pro and Nova 3 smartphones.

The information comes from a teaser which Huawei India had shared on its Instagram account and the teaser was first spotted but GSMArena. While the Huawei P20 Pro ships with Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 UI, the Nova 3 runs on Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 UI. The new update for both the devices will bring some new features and improve the overall device performance.

As mentioned earlier, the Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update was announced by the company back in October 2018 and it brings a couple of features keeping in mind the need of Indian masses. The update is primarily focused on improving the speed of the devices along with some bug fixes and an improved design layout. Being an Android Pie based update, it will bring along the usual Android Pie goodies along with it. The update is said to bring a feature called Digital Balance which resembles the Digital Wellbeing offered by Google.

Currently, it is unknown as to when the update will make its way to the P20 Pro and Nova 3 smartphones, however, we can expect a rollout sometimes soon. We will keep you posted with the further information on same, so stay tuned for more updates.