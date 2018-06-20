Huawei P20 Pro users can now shoot smart slow-mo shots like Galaxy S9

Huawei has pushed a new update for its P20 Pro that enhances the cameras even further. The update also brings June's security patch, and other upgrades. According to XDA Developers users, the software update has a build number of B131.

One of the most exciting additions to the software is the mode that automatically starts recording of 32x slow motion video. As shown in this Instagram video, a target box appears in the screen. The P20 Pro will start recording automatically when it detects movement inside the box. We've already this feature on the Galaxy S9 that makes it easy for the user to time their slow-mo videos correctly.

The update also brings few changes to the camera UI such as the location of zoon button, which now sits lower down on the display. The selfie portrait mode has also been improved. Incorporating a triple camera setup comprising of a 40MP main sensor, the device already has an impressive camera. But it's still good to see the company making upgrades to the already good camera.

The update also includes optimizations for power consumption, the wallpaper display, and amplifies the system performance and stability. If you want to test the features now, you'll have to manually flash the update on your phone. But if you don't mind waiting, the update will be rolled out over-the-air very soon.

At CEBIT, Huawei signed a cooperation agreement with Malong Technologies. Based on Huawei's new ICT infrastructure solution, combined with Malong's ProductAI visual product recognition platform, Huawei and Malong jointly launched a product recognition AI-enabled new retail solution.

The retail industry is combining ICT technologies with innovative approaches such as AI and Big Data to accelerate digital transformation - improving shopping efficiency and the consumer experience, exploring new business and profit models, and building new retail forms. While the traditional retail industry is transforming, product recognition has become a key capability. The high costs of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and gravity-sensing technologies make Vision Intelligence a prime focus and the best technical choice for product recognition.

With pure visual recognition, the intelligent retail solution can be quickly deployed in a cost-effective manner. And, to deliver a better consumer experience, product recognition AI must integrate computer vision-based AI applications and powerful ICT platforms.