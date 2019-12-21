Huawei P30 Lite 2020 Likely Under Works; Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei P30 series was launched earlier this year comprising of the P30, P30 Pro, and the P30 Lite. The P30 Lite was introduced as an affordable model in the flagship series which is now set to get a makeover. The Chinese manufacturer is said to launch a new Huawei P30 Lite 2020 with some different features compared to the original model.

Huawei P30 Lite 2020 Launch Details

The Huawei P30 Lite 2020 will come with an all-new design and also have some upgraded hardware compared to its predecessor, suggests leakster Ishan Aggarwal. The device is further said to hit the European markets sometime soon. However, no specific date has been revealed.

Aggarwal reveals that the smartphone will be launched in two different color options including Breathing Crystal and blue colors. It is likely to be announced with EUR 349 which roughly translates to Rs. 27,504.

In this price segment, the device will get tough competition from the Realme X2 Pro; which also debuted recently in the country. Notably, the leakster didn't give any insight into what kind of upgrades we can expect over the P30 Lite 2019 variant.

As for the hardware offered by the current P30 Lite, there is an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset powering the smartphone. Aiding the processor is a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU, up to 8GB RAM ad 128GB storage. It offers a triple-camera setup at the rear packing a 24MP primary sensor. The other sensors onboard are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor.

Up front, there is a 6.15-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The notch is equipped with a 32MP selfie camera that has an f/2.0 aperture. It runs on the Android Pie-based EMUI user interface. Completing the package is a 3,340 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

