    Huawei P30 Lite goes official with triple lens rear camera and 3,340mAh battery

    The device has been launched with a price tag of PHP 16,990 (Rs 22,255 approx) and is up for pre-orders Philippines.

    By
    |

    Huawei has officially announced its highly anticipated flagship P30 smartphone lineup a few days ago in Paris. The Chinese tech giant has introduced the P30 and the P30 Pro smartphone in the P30 series. While both the P30 and the P30 Pro have been tipped numerous times online ahead of its official launch, the P30 Lite has also been suggested via leaks earlier. However, the P30 Lite was not announced during the launch event.

    Huawei P30 Lite goes official with triple lens rear camera and more

     

    Now, the P30 Lite has been officially introduced by the company. Huawei has announced the P30 Lite smartphone in the Philippines. The device has been launched with a price tag of PHP 16,990 (Rs 22,255 approx) and is up for pre-orders in the country. The smartphone's shipment will start on April 6. It is currently unknown when the device will be officially released for the remaining markets.

    Huawei P30 Lite specifications and features:

    The Huawei P30 Lite, as the name suggests, is a low-end variant in the P30 series. The smartphone flaunts an HD+ LCD display panel that measures 6.15-inch in size. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and comes with a waterdrop notch on the top for the front camera.

    The primary highlight of the Huawei P30 Lite is its triple-lens rear camera setup. The rear camera consists of a 24MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and one 2MP lens for depth sensing. The smartphone comes with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

    Coming to the processor, the P30 Lite is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 710 processor which is combined with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone offers a storage space of 128GB which is expandable via an external microSD card. The smartphone will ship with Android Pie-based EMUI 9 UI. For charging and data transfers, the smartphone will use a USB Type-C port. There is a 3,340mah battery unit, under the hood, with 18W fast charging support.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
