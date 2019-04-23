Huawei P30 lite goes on sale in India on April 25: Price, specs and launch offers News oi-Karan Sharma Huawei P30 Lite is all set to go on sale in India on April 25. All you need to know about the launch offers and more.

Huawei India today announced that it's a much-awaited smartphone, the Huawei P30 lite will be available on Amazon India from April 25 at 12 AM for all Indian customers. The smartphone will be available at Rs 22,990 for 6+128 GB and Rs 19,990 for 4+128 GB model.

The Huawei P30 Lite will be available in Midnight Black and Peacock blue colour variants. The Huawei P30 lite was launched recently in India along with the company's flagship smartphone, the Huawei P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 Lite launch offers

Apart from that, the smartphone will come with some exciting offers like No-cost EMI for 6 months and exchange up to Rs 2,000. Jio customers will also receive 2.2 Terabytes of data and a cashback of Rs 2,200 (44 vouchers worth INR 50 each will be redeemable on the INR 198/INR 299 plan).

These Cashback vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent, recharges of Rs.198 and 299 via the My Jio app only. In addition, upon performing a recharge of Rs.198/Rs.299, 5GB additional data voucher, limited to 25 recharges will be credited in the user's MyJio account.

Huawei P30 Lite specification

Just to recall, the smartphone sports a 6.15-inch LCD screen with a resolution of FHD 2312 x 1080 pixel resolution. The display also carries a teardrop notch at the top. On the back of the phone is a fingerprint sensor. The device comes with a powerful Kirin 710 processor, clubbed with the above-mentioned RAM and storage configuration.

The P30 Lite is equipped with three cameras on the back, a 24-megapixel wide-angle lens, F/1.8 aperture with Triple AI with Wide Angle (120 degrees) amalgamated with scenic recognition, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, F/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing lens. At the front, it has a 32MP, camera sensors for selfies and video calls.

The rear camera comes with Wide angle lens, Night, Portrait, Pro, Slow-mo, Panorama, Light painting, HDR, Time-Lapse, 3D Panorama, Stickers, Documents, Ultra snapshot, Capture smiles, Audio control, Timer amongst other features. While the front camera has features such as Portrait, Panorama, AR lens, Time-Lapse, Filter, 3D Panorama, Stickers, Capture smiles, Mirror reflection, Audio control and timer.