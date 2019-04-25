Huawei P30 Lite with Kirin 980 and triple rear camera goes on sale in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The 4GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs 19,990 and the 6GB RAM variant is retailing at Rs 22,990.

Hauwei announced its premium P30 smartphone lineup in India last month. The latest flagship lineup brought along Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei P30 smartphones. While the P30 Pro has already been made available in the country, the P30 Lite has gone up for sale starting today.

The Huawei P30 Lite has been made available for purchase starting 12.00AM (midnight) in India. The sale is live on e-commerce giant Amazon. The smartphone comes in dual RAM and single storage configuration including 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variant.

The 4GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs 19,990 and the 6GB RAM variant is retailing at Rs 22,990. You can purchase the device from two color options- Midnight Black and Peacock Blue. There are a bunch of offers which can be availed on the purchase of the P30 Lite. The company is offering no-cost EMIs along with 2.2TB data on plans worth Rs 198 and Rs 299 via Reliance Jio along with a cashback of up to Rs 2,200.

To recap, the premium mid-range offering by the Chinese tech giant has a 6.15-inch IPS LCD display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2312. A waterdrop notch up front houses a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The primary camera setup comprises of a triple lens module with a 24MP lens paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors. The smartphone runs on a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.n The device ships with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 skin on top. Backing up the device is a 3340mAH battery unit with quick charging support.