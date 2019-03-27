ENGLISH

    Huawei P30, P30 Pro coming soon to India, listed on Amazon

    Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro ‘Notify Me’ page goes live in India.

    By
    |

    Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, the flagship smartphones from the company were announced at an event in Paris on Tuesday. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to bring these smartphones to India soon. Well, the official 'Notify Me' page for these smartphones have gone live on the Amazon India website hinting the same.

    Huawei P30, P30 Pro coming soon to India, listed on Amazon

     

    Besides the Amazon listing, the official Huawei India Twitter handle has also shared a tweet regarding claiming that these smartphones with high-end camera features will be coming soon to India. Apart from the clue that these Huawei smartphones will be launched soon in India, there is no word regarding a specific launch date.

    Huawei P30 and P30 Pro specifications

    Talking about its specifications, the Huawei P30 comes with a 6.1-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. On the other hand, the Huawei P30 Pro flaunts a larger 6.47-inch display with a similar resolution and aspect ratio. Both the panels offer full-screen experience with a small waterdrop notch at the top.

    Under the hood, these Huawei smartphones employ the company's Kirin 980 SoC based on the 7nm process. The P30 comes in two variants - one with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and the other one with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. And, the P30 Pro comes in three variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM +256GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM.

    The Huawei P30 uses a 3650mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support while the P30 Pro uses a 4200mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging technology. The camera highlights include a triple camera module at the rear of the P30 and a quad-camera module on the P30 Pro. These phones come with superior imaging capabilities such as amazing zoom up to 10x, impressive low light performance and more. These smartphones are likely to be priced starting from Rs. 62,000 but an official word is awaited.

    huawei huawei p30 news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 15:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019
