Huawei P30, P30 Pro renders leaked; hints 40MP triple lens camera setup

Huawei's upcoming P30 and P30 Pro are the next flagship launch we all are looking forward to. The Chinese tech giant's next-gen premium offerings have already been leaked numerous times online and now once again the renders of both these smartphones have appeared online revealing the design of both the P30 and the P30 Pro smartphones. The leaked renders have been shared via a YouTube video where the design of the smartphone is visible.

The video that has been shared on YouTube is around 2 minutes and 27 seconds long and it shows the triple-lens primary camera setup at the rear panel of the device. The highlight of this camera setup is the 40MP sensor. The smartphones can be seen featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner which has now become a standard feature for the flagship smartphones.

The suggested video has been spotted by T3 and as mentioned earlier the video shows the design of the upcoming Huawei flagships. Both the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro smartphones will feature minimal bezel design with a slightly thick chin at the bottom. The display of both the devices will feature a teardrop notch at the front for the selfie camera. The volume adjusters along with the power key on the smartphone are placed at the left panel, whereas, the right panel of the smartphone houses the nano-SIM card slot.

It is being further tipped that the triple-lens camera setup on upcoming flagships will be stacked in a vertical position and will be accompanied with dual LED flash. The camera specifications include a 40MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and one 20MP sensor. This indicates a powerful camera setup which the next Huawei flagships will offer.

As for the other specifications, the Huawei P30 is said to flaunt a 6.1-inch OLED display panel that has a QHD resolution with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. There will be a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers and will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. There will be a speaker grill also placed at the bottom of the device.