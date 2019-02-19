Huawei P30, P30 Pro smartphones official launch date leaks online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Huawei has recently teased its upcoming flagship P30 series in a video on the Chinese website Weibo where it is tipped that the device will be launched on March 26, 2019.

The MWC 2019 is all set to begin from February 25 and we are only a few days away from the biggest mobile trade fair. A number of smartphone manufacturers are looking forward to this event to introduce their new smartphones and we are expected to see a whole lot of smartphone launches including flagship, mid-range and budget devices. Speaking of the flagship smartphones, we are expecting a number of flagship devices in the coming days such as Samsung Galaxy S10, LG G8 ThinQ, and Huawei P30 etc. Well, it appears that the Chinese tech giant Huawei might not take it to the MWC 2019 to launch the flagship P30 smartphone lineup.

Huawei's P30 smartphone series is among one of the most anticipated flagships launches this year. The smartphone lineup comprising of the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones have been suggested by leaks and rumors online a number of times. And there has been information surrounding the Huawei P30 smartphone's launch has made its way online.

Huawei has recently teased its upcoming flagship P30 series in a video on the Chinese website Weibo. The video teaser shared by the company suggests that the device will be launched on March 26, 2019. The company will be launching the P30 smartphone lineup in Paris. It is not immediately clear as to when the company will launch its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup in the other markets.

As for the leaked specifications, both the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro smartphones will be powered by the premium HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset. Recently, a leaked video render of the Huawei P30 Pro suggested that the smartphone will have a triple-lens primary rear camera setup that will comprise of a 40MP primary sensor, one 8MP sensor and an additional 20MP sensor suggesting a powerful camera for capturing images and videos.