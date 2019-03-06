Huawei P30 Pro 10x optical 'superzoom' camera is real: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Huawei P30 Pro specifications will include one periscope-style "superzoom" camera.

While Huawei showcased its high-end foldable smartphone, the Mate X at the MWC 2019, it didn't unveil the Huawei P30 lineup for which we all were eagerly waiting. But, the Chinese tech giant later revealed that its next premium smartphone lineup will be launched towards the end of March 2019. The Huawei P30 series comprising of the P30, P30 Pro and the P30 Lite are now slated to be announced on March 26 in an event which will be held in Paris.

The Huawei P30 smartphone series has been making an appearance over the web ahead of its launch along with the rumored specifications. The Huawei P30 Pro has been the most prominent leaked smartphone in the P30 series. Recently, an official teaser shared by the company itself revealed the 10x optical zoom primary camera setup. Now, another report nails the fact that the upcoming Huawei P30 series will come with primary camera setup featuring optical zoom lenses for enhanced imaging capabilities.

Unlike the official teaser, the latest information apparently comes from Clement Wong, VP of Global Product Marketing, Huawei. Confirming the most exclusive feature on the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone, Wong revealed that the P30 Pro will offer 10x optical superzoom feature. The Huawei P30 Pro specifications will include one periscope-style "superzoom" camera. This comes in line with the earlier leaks which suggested a 10x optical zoom on the smartphone. On the other hand, the standard Huawei P30 smartphone will also come with this feature, however, it will come with a smaller 5x optical zoom.

With this, we can expect the upcoming Huawei smartphones to be one of the best devices available in the market with superior imaging performance. The previously launched Mate 20 Pro is one of the other examples of Huawei's expertise in the camera department and we are expecting the upcoming P30 series to be a hit as well. It would be interesting to see the camera performance of Huawei P30 series in real life situations.

