Huawei P30 Pro Is the First Huawei Smartphone To Offer 12 GB RAM News oi-Vivek

The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the best smartphones for the camera enthusiasts, which offers features like 50x hybrid zoom, a dedicated telephoto, and a super wide angle lens. The standard variant of the Huawei P30 Pro retails in India for Rs. 71,990 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Now, a new TENAA listing suggests that the company is all set to launch a new and improved Huawei P30 Pro with 12 GB RAM, which makes it on par with the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Use of 12 GB RAM on a smartphone

I am currently testing the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is one of the first smartphones to launch in India with 12 GB of RAM. For the most part, a smartphone with 6 GB RAM will do the job. However, having 12 GB of RAM will offer a lot of headroom, especially for those who like to multi-task a lot.

If you own a device with 12 GB RAM, you can open as many apps as you want, and all the apps will stay in memory, and the apps will not reload, which saves an extra second in your life.

A 12 GB RAM smartphone will also be a future proof device, as the smartphone will have a lot of headroom in the coming years to support games and apps which might need a high amount of RAM.

Considering the price of the Huawei P30 Pro with 8 GB RAM, and the upcoming model with 12 GB RAM is expected to cost more than the standard variant. As the device is listed on TENAA, the smartphone is most likely to go on sale in China in the coming days.

What do we think about smartphones with 12 GB of RAM?

As of now, 12 GB of RAM on a smartphone might be obsolete for a normal user. However, for a heavy user, it has a lot of use cases and it also offers a lot of headroom for the apps and games of the future. Stay tuned to learn more about the practical use cases of smartphones with 12 GB of RAM.

