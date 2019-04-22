ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Huawei P30 Pro durability test shows rugged build

    The Huawei P30 Pro durability test has been carried out by Zack Nelson who is a known tech YouTuber.

    By
    |

    Huawei has set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry with the launch of its premium P30 Pro smartphone. The Chinese tech giant officially unveiled the P30 Pro along with the standard P30 at an event held in Paris on March 26, 2019. The device is already a hit amongst the masses with its quad-camera setup and other high-end internals. Now, a video is making rounds over the web showcasing the P30 Pro surviving a durability test.

    Huawei P30 Pro durability test shows rugged build

     

    The Huawei P30 Pro durability test has been carried out by Zack Nelson who is a known tech YouTuber. Nelson has put the P30 Pro through a series of tests to check the durability of latest Huawei flagship. The first test which the YouTuber performs on the device is the scratch test.

    The OLED display panel of the device did pick up scratches at level 6 on Mohs' scale. The scratches were deeper at a point visible on level 7 of Mohs' scale. The display comes with a layer of tempered glass as most of the flagship smartphones offer today. The in-display fingerprint scanner of the device was also functional even after the scratches.

    The smartphone's side panels are made up of aluminum and have a bluish finish to complement the breathing crystal finish of the rear panel. The side panel also survived scratches to an extent. The Huawei P30 Pro was also put through a burn test and the display managed to stay lit for 22 seconds before going white and non-responsive. The display was back to normal after a brief interval when it was switched on again. This durability test suggests that Huawei has indeed designed a rugged smartphone which should easily take some accidental drops and scratches etc.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue