Huawei P30 Pro durability test shows rugged build

Huawei has set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry with the launch of its premium P30 Pro smartphone. The Chinese tech giant officially unveiled the P30 Pro along with the standard P30 at an event held in Paris on March 26, 2019. The device is already a hit amongst the masses with its quad-camera setup and other high-end internals. Now, a video is making rounds over the web showcasing the P30 Pro surviving a durability test.

The Huawei P30 Pro durability test has been carried out by Zack Nelson who is a known tech YouTuber. Nelson has put the P30 Pro through a series of tests to check the durability of latest Huawei flagship. The first test which the YouTuber performs on the device is the scratch test.

The OLED display panel of the device did pick up scratches at level 6 on Mohs' scale. The scratches were deeper at a point visible on level 7 of Mohs' scale. The display comes with a layer of tempered glass as most of the flagship smartphones offer today. The in-display fingerprint scanner of the device was also functional even after the scratches.

The smartphone's side panels are made up of aluminum and have a bluish finish to complement the breathing crystal finish of the rear panel. The side panel also survived scratches to an extent. The Huawei P30 Pro was also put through a burn test and the display managed to stay lit for 22 seconds before going white and non-responsive. The display was back to normal after a brief interval when it was switched on again. This durability test suggests that Huawei has indeed designed a rugged smartphone which should easily take some accidental drops and scratches etc.