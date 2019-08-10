Just In
Huawei P30 Pro EMUI 9 Update Improves Camera Performance And More
Huawei has dished out a new firmware update for its flagship smartphone - the P30 Pro in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this year with a quad-camera setup and has been updated a couple of times in the past. The latest firmware brings along various improvements and the missing Android security patch. Here is everything you need to know:
Huawei P30 Pro EMUI Update Details:
The latest firmware bounces the firmware build to EMUI 9.1.0.186. Notably, this update was first released for the users in China with the same features it brings for the Indian users. You will get an update notification, and if in case it doesn't show up, you can check it manually from the settings menu.
The changelog confirms the July 2019 Android security patch in the tow along with some general bug fixes. The firmware is said to improve the performance of the in-display fingerprint scanner as well as the camera. Following the update, we can expect faster and accurate unlocking speed along with enhanced imaging capabilities.
Huawei P30 Pro Key Specifications:
The quad-camera module is the primary highlight of the P30 Pro besides the high-end processor. The device offers a 40MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and optical stability which is combined with a 20MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP periscope sensor (OIS supported) with 5X optical zoom, and a 3D ToF sensor.
For video calling and selfies, the P30 Pro comes with a 32MP selfie snapper packed inside the waterdrop notch. It is powered by an in-house Kirin 980 chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM and 256GB expandable storage. The handset runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9 interface.
The handset adorns a 6.47-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080- x 2340 pixels and HDR support. You get an in-display fingerprint scanner as a measure of biometric authentication. For connectivity, it offers a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi- Bluetooth v5.0 and dual VoLTE. The unit packs a 4200mAh battery and supports both wireless and fast charging.
