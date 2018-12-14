ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Huawei P30 Pro expected to sport curved display, 38-Megapixel camera and more

Huawei P30 Pro expected to debut with curved display panel along with a notch design, and a 38-megapixel camera. All you need to know.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Huawei is expected to launch its P30 Pro soon and now the reports are claiming that the smartphone will debut with curved display panel along with a notch design. The smartphone will be the successor of Huawei P20 Pro which was launched in March along with Huawei P20. Recently, in September the company has also announced that the P 20 series has achieved the milestone of 10 million units across the globe. The P30 Pro is expected to come with a 38-megapixel Sony IMX607 sensor powered by Exmor RS image processing technology.

    Huawei P30 Pro expected to sport curved display, 38-Megapixel camera

     

    Famous tipster Ice Universe posted a tweet claiming that the smartphone will use a curved OLED display which will be manufactured by China's BOE or South Korea's LG Display. The post also indicated that the display will house a waterdrop notch design, similar to other brands like Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus.

    The post also intended that the rumored P30 Pro will feature a display hole for the front camera. Earlier this year Huawei offered a curved screen display on the Huawei P20 Pro but it came with a normal rectangular display notch.

    A recent image posted by Ben Geskin shows the Huawei P30 Pro along with a display hole. It also shows a quad rear camera setup on the smartphone. However, the company hasn't mentioned anything about the notch design or display hole of the upcoming smartphone.

    Meanwhile, the smartphone is speculated to sport an 8-megapixel Sony IMX607 image sensor. It's also said that the camera sensor will have Exmor RS technology along with a built-in high SNR (signal-to-noise ratio) which will be responsible for delivering vivid colours with low noise.

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue