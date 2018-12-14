Huawei P30 Pro expected to sport curved display, 38-Megapixel camera and more

Huawei is expected to launch its P30 Pro soon and now the reports are claiming that the smartphone will debut with curved display panel along with a notch design. The smartphone will be the successor of Huawei P20 Pro which was launched in March along with Huawei P20. Recently, in September the company has also announced that the P 20 series has achieved the milestone of 10 million units across the globe. The P30 Pro is expected to come with a 38-megapixel Sony IMX607 sensor powered by Exmor RS image processing technology.

Famous tipster Ice Universe posted a tweet claiming that the smartphone will use a curved OLED display which will be manufactured by China's BOE or South Korea's LG Display. The post also indicated that the display will house a waterdrop notch design, similar to other brands like Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus.

The post also intended that the rumored P30 Pro will feature a display hole for the front camera. Earlier this year Huawei offered a curved screen display on the Huawei P20 Pro but it came with a normal rectangular display notch.

A recent image posted by Ben Geskin shows the Huawei P30 Pro along with a display hole. It also shows a quad rear camera setup on the smartphone. However, the company hasn't mentioned anything about the notch design or display hole of the upcoming smartphone.

Meanwhile, the smartphone is speculated to sport an 8-megapixel Sony IMX607 image sensor. It's also said that the camera sensor will have Exmor RS technology along with a built-in high SNR (signal-to-noise ratio) which will be responsible for delivering vivid colours with low noise.