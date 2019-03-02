Huawei P30 Pro leaked hands-on images surface online revealing camera design News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Huawei P30 Pro is expected to make use of the company's in-house flagship Kirin 980 chipset.

Amidst all the rumors and speculations, the upcoming flagship from Huawei, the P30 Pro has made it to the web once again. However, this time it's the hands-on images which have surfaced online giving an idea about the design of the smartphone. The Huawei P30 lineup comprising of the P30, P30 Pro and the P30 Lite were first expected to be launched at the MWC 2019 which concluded on February 28 in Barcelona, Spain. However, the Chinese tech giant didn't announce its upcoming premium smartphone series during the technology trade fair, rather, it revealed that the P30 series will be officially announced on later in March this year.

As mentioned earlier, the latest leaked hands-on images of the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone reveals the real-life design of the device. The images reveal the primary camera setup of the smartphone. One can see the triple-lens setup stacked vertically at the rear panel which looks a bit odd in design.

While the two lenses in the triple-lens setup are in circular shape, the third one is a square-shaped lens. It could be possible that the square cut-out lens will be the 10x lossless camera. Accompanying the LED flash is a fourth camera lens which is speculated to be the TOF sensor.

Going by the previous leaks, the Huawei P30 Pro is expected to make use of the company's in-house flagship Kirin 980 chipset which will be combined with 8GB of RAM to take care of the multitasking. The smartphone will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with the EMUI 9.0 Skin overlay. The device is tipped to sport a tall OLED display panel with a curved design and with minimal bezels surrounding it. There might be a big 4,300mAh battery unit powering the smartphone to perform all the tasks such as calling, surfing the web, consuming media etc.

