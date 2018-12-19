Huawei P30 Pro leaked Olixar cases suggest quad-camera setup

The Chinese tech giant Huawei had released a bunch of impressive smartphones this year. The company's flagship offering the P20 and P20 Pro which was announced back in March this year is one of the best examples of company's ingenuity in designing a device. We also have seen the recently launched Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro which offers top-notch features and are probably the best available premium category smartphones available in the market today. It appears the company is now working towards another new device which it will introduce in early 2019.

The new Huawei smartphone which is expected to be released in next year is the Huawei P30 Pro, a successor of Huawei P20 Pro smartphone. The smartphone's latest leak comes from a known case make Olixar. The latest leak reveals that the smartphone will pack a quad-cam setup at the rear panel which will be stacked vertically.

The case maker has posted the images of the Huawei P30 Pro in MobileFun and apparently the website is already accepting pre-orders for the same. The images shared showcase a big cutout at the top left corner of the rear panel which will accommodate the rear camera module. The quad-camera setup at the rear panel will be placed vertically and will be accompanied by a dual LED flash at the side. There is no fingerprint scanner which is placed at the rear panel, which hints that the company might go with an in-display fingerprint scanner for device's security.

While this is a leak by a case maker, it is a bit hard to comment on the display type which the device will sport. However, it is being suggested that the smartphone will come with a teardrop notch up front. It still remains to be seen what size and resolution the display of the smartphone will offer. But, considering Huawei's track record we can expect a powerful display up front. Currently, the information related to the Huawei P30 Pro is scarce, however, we will keep you posted on the same.