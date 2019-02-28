Huawei P30 Pro leaked renders reveals teardrop notch, triple camera setup and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone is expected to be shipped in two color options including Black and Gradient Blue.

Huawei has showcased its first foldable 5G smartphone, the Mate X at the MWC 2019 event in Barcelona, Spain. In addition to the Mate X, the company also introduced a new MateBook lineup at the event. While the newly launched Huawei devices did grab a lot of attention, its upcoming P30 smartphone series is also making splashes over the web. The Huawei P30 series is said to consist of the P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite smartphones and all of these variants have been tipped online. Now, one of the variants of the Huawei P30 series has been leaked again in the form of press renders.

The leaked renders shared by known leakster Roland Quandt of the Huawei P30 Pro reveals the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone including the design. Looking at the design shared by the leaked renders, the smartphone can be spotted featuring a tall display with a teardrop notch on top for the front camera.

The Huawei P30 Pro display comes with a curved design and has almost no bezels surrounding it on the sides. This will allow for a maximum viewing area on the display of the device. The power key and the volume adjusters are placed at the right panel of the smartphone suggesting that the SIM card tray will be placed at the left panel. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to be shipped in two color options including Black and Gradient Blue.

The renders also reveal a triple-lens camera module at the rear panel. The camera setup will be accompanied by an LED flash for low light photography. There will be a single-lens front camera for selfies and video calling. The triple-lens camera setup was suggested by previous leaks as well and this suggests that the P30 series will be good in terms of photography as well.

If we talk about the expected specifications of the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone, then the device is expected to be powered by the company's own premium chipset, the Kirin 980 which is also powering the latest Mate X and Honor View20 smartphones. The processor will be integrated with an 8GB RAM for all the high-end tasks. The device is said to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is expected to be backed by a 4,300mAH battery unit.

