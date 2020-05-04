Huawei P30 Pro New Edition With GMS Support Tipped To Launch On May 15 News oi-Karan Sharma

Huawei launched the P30 Lite New Edition earlier this year and a new report claims that we might soon see the P30 Pro New Edition as well. The information about the smartphone occurs as a promo offer on the company's Germany website.

To recall, the new P30 Lite comes with GMS (Google Mobile Service) similar to the original model from 2019. However, the new variant features upgraded RAM and ROM. The same could be expected from the forthcoming P30 Pro 2020 edition as well.

Huawei launched the P30 Pro in the first half of 2019. It was the last premium segment smartphone from the company to offer GMS support. Later in the second half at IFA 2019, Huawei refreshed the device with new colors including Misty Lavender and Mystic Blue.

Now, out of the blue, a promotional offer on the Huawei Germany website points out the arrival of the P30 Pro New Edition.

"The "HUAWEI-Vodafone &otelo HUAWEI P30 Pro / HUAWEI P30 / HUAWEI P30 lite NEW EDITION / * HUAWEI P30 Pro NEW EDITION Bundle-Promotion" (hereinafter referred to as "Promotion") is organized by HUAWEI Technologies Deutschland GmbH, Hansaallee 205, 40549 Düsseldorf, Germany (hereinafter referred to as "HUAWEI")," reads Huawei Germany website.

As per the company, the promotional period for the upcoming smartphone will run from May 15 and June 4. The announcement also mentions that the Bundle-Promotion would be entitled to the users who purchase units from Vodafone and Otelo.

The official form also states that only customers residing in Germany and business customers with their registered office in the country will be eligible for participation.

"The special offer does not apply to devices that were purchased through private sales, commercial resellers or online auctions," reads the website.

After purchasing the smartphone, customers have to register on the official website by providing details like title, name, birthday, address, email address, invoice number, dealer and the IMEI number of the device.

Besides, a photo of the cut-out serial number, copy of the purchase receipt or contract documents are also required to be uploaded during the registration process.

So far, the company is yet to unwrap the mystery behind the promotional offer just like the smartphone. Let's see when Huawei is planning to launch the P30 Pro New Edition.

Source

