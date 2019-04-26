Huawei P30 Pro new software update: Latest Android security patch and several improvements News oi-Rohit Arora Huawei claims that the new software update enhances the SuperZoom feature and the exceptional Night mode of the Leica based Camera.

Huawei has rolled out a new software update for the company's current flagship smartphone- P30 Pro. The new OTA update promises to improve camera performance, fingerprint unlock process, and the multimedia performance of the AMOLED screen on the premium P30 Pro. Huawei has also bundled the latest Google security patches in this update to improve the security features of the smartphone.

As per Huawei, the new update will improve the P30 Pro's camera's night mode performance to offer better low-light image output. The SuperZoom feature of the Camera, which is already very impressive, will also get additional enhancements.

Even the In-Screen fingerprint sensor gets some improvements and is touted to work even better as the unlock sensitivity is improved and the unlock timing has been made much faster. We have tested several smartphones featuring the in-screen fingerprint scanners; however, I personally found P30 Pro's under-the-screen scanner to be the best till date. It's almost as fast as the standard biometric sensors and rarely fails to recognize the stored fingerprint to unlock the phone. We haven't got the update on our P30 Pro unit and we are really eager to test the improvements once the OTA update reaches to our unit.

Huawei also mentioned that the new software update will also improve the audio and video sync for the multimedia delivery of the handset. Playing Instagram videos recorded in hands-free mode will now seem much more synchronized and smooth.

Interestingly, the new update will also add support for the three-way message notification on P30 Pro. With the new feature, the screen on the phone is always displayed, and the third-party application message function can be displayed in the new screen-out scenario.

It seems Huawei is really working hard to improve the software user experience on company's top-of-the line flagship smartphones. The EMUI running on the latest Android Pie for P30 Pro is feature-rich and smooth. It is much refined and vsially intutive than the previous iterations of Huawei's in-house EMUI custom skin.

We haven't came across any major issues with the genral performance of the new EMUI skin. But we did face a minor issue with the camera app on Huawei P30 Pro. The camera app crashed in a loop while activating the wide-angle mode. We had to restart the phone to reuse the camera app for the specific mode. It happened just once during our testing but is something to acknowledge. Let us know if you have also faced any issues on P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 Pro is the first-ever smartphone that can actually capture far sighted objects like moon. We were amazed to test the camera abilities of this handset. We believe that Huawei has started a new era of mobile photography with the P30 Pro. More smartphone manufacturers will reiterate what Huawei has achieved with the camera on P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 Pro features a 40MP primary camera with SuperSpectrum Sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera fitted with SuperZoom Lens and a TOF Camera to create depth effect.

Also chck out our video of Huawei P30 Pro's 50x Digital Zoom performance.

In general, Huawei P30 Pro is a super snappy flagship handset. It runs on the 7nm mobile process chipset, Kirin 980, and is backed by a long-lasting 4,200mAh battery unit. Huawei P30 Pro boasts a 6.47'' OLED Dewdrop display that offers a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Huawei P30 pro comes at a premium price tag of Rs. 71,990 and is available in an 8GB RAM + 256 GB ROM variant.